Avenor Traditional Council places customary ban on all funerals 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi(V/R), July 26, GNA- The Avenor Traditional Council in the Volta Region has imposed a customary ban on all funerals and other mass gatherings on Avenor land.

The ban, according to the Council, was in line with preparations and activities for the upcoming ‘2024 Avenor Tutudo Za’ festival later in the year.

A statement signed by Torgbui Tali Gafatsi III, the Festival Central Planning Committee Chairman, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the ban would come into force from Monday, November 11, to Monday, November 25.

“The Avenor Traditional Council announces for the information of the general public that it has commenced preparations and activities to mark the celebration of this year’s Avenor Tutudoza in November 2024,” the statement stated.

The Council appealed to members of the public to cooperate by adhering to the ban.

“Torgbui Dorglo Anumah VI, the Paramount Chief and the President of Avenor Traditional Council and his chiefs, appeal to the general public to cooperate with them by strictly observing the ban to ensure a peaceful and successful celebration,” the statement added.

The rebranded festival is celebrated under the auspices of the Avenor Traditional Council and the royal patronage of Torgbui Dorglo Anumah VI.

The festival not only highlights the cultural heritage of Avenor but also served as a platform to foster unity and development within the area.

The Council remained keen on ensuring that all activities relating to the festival go smoothly, hence the imposition of the ban on large gatherings and funerals to maintain order.

GNA

