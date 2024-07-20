Massive reshuffle to hit Gov’t PROs before December 7 Election — ISD declares

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, July 20, GNA – Mrs Ethel Cudjoe Amissah, the Principal Information Officer at the Public Relations Coordinating Division, Information Services Department (ISD), has hinted at a massive reshuffle of government Public Relations Officers (PROs) before the December 7 Election.

She did not give reasons behind the intended reshuffle but cautioned government PROs to desist from commenting on political matters.

Addressing Government PROs at the 2024 PROs Mid-Year Review Summit in Accra, Mrs Amissah entreated the PROs assigned to state institutions to provide authentic information about government policies to enable the public to make informed decisions.

“Government PROs are not supposed to be on political party campaign platforms but should rather be in their offices working towards meeting the key performance indicators for the year. They are not supposed to comment on political matters because there are sanctions against civil servants that engaged in politics,” she stated.

The meeting aimed at taking stock of the activities of State PROs and chart the way forward.

Mrs Amissah urged the State PROs to be professional and circumspect in their utterances and actions.

Dr Winnifred Nafisa Mahama, Acting Director, Information Services Department, entreated government PROs to uphold integrity and combat misinformation, particularly with the upcoming elections.

She underscored the need for PROs to rise above the wave of information disorders and provide authentic information to the citizens to make informed choices.

“With the upcoming elections, PROs must put in extra effort to remain true to our core values. PRO professionals must focus on authentic communication, avoiding spin or propaganda,” she stated.

“Authenticity in communication is paramount and we must give out information as it is, ensuring that the public has clear and accurate access to the facts.

“This approach not only builds trust but also eliminates the need for continuous clarification,” she stated.

Dr. Mahama underscored the importance of accessibility to accurate information, adding: “By providing the public with truthful information, we eliminate the need for further clarification and maintain credibility, misinformation only leads to more complications and erodes trust.”

GNA

