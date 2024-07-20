Laptop theft will have no impact on upcoming elections — Jean Mensah 

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, July 20, GNA – The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Madam Jean Mensa, says the recent theft of five laptop computers from the EC office will have no impact on the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The theft raised concerns about the potential impact on the electoral process, prompting the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to request an independent investigation and audit.

However, briefing Parliament on Friday on election preparations for December, Madan Mensa reiterated that the missing laptops contained no sensitive information and were separate from the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits.

“…Mr Speaker, with the BVD, yes, I think we, we’ve mentioned over time that what we lost were five laptops and that was realised doing a routine maintenance. However, you know, we’ve taken steps to beef up our security in those places to ensure that, you know, these such steps will not happen again. But I think we’ve assured you many times that it has no bearing. You know, the missing laptops have no bearing on the registration of the election,” she said.

“…Indeed, even if you assume that a BVR or a BVD was stolen, let’s assume because humans go there, they can be mischievous to carry the whole thing, they have to be activated. There are certain security processes that a BVD or a BVR has to go through to be connected to our system. And so on its own, it cannot be used to register anymore,” the EC Chairperson told Parliament.

She emphasised that the theft would not jeopardize the elections’ integrity because the laptops required activation and security clearance to connect to the EC’s system

She reassured the public that the EC was committed to ensuring the electoral process’s security and integrity.

General elections will be held in Ghana on Saturday, 7 December 2024 to elect a President and Members of Parliament.

Incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is ineligible to run after his second term of four years.

