GACC fights corruption through youth as RUWA marks AU Anti-corruption Day 

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, July 20, GNA – The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) says it is targeting and empowering the youth nationwide in efforts to fight corruption.

“Recognising the crucial role of youth, the GACC is committed to targeted anti-corruption youth empowerment activities nationwide,” Mrs. Beauty Emefa Narteh, Executive Secretary of GACC, explained.

She said corruption impeded the country’s progress, and resulted in poor governance and weakened institutions.

Mrs. Narteh said this in a speech read on her behalf at the celebration of this year’s eighth Africa Union Anti-Corruption Day, in Tamale, organised by the Rural and Urban Women Association (RUWA) Ghana.

The theme for the 2024 Africa Union Anti-Corruption Day was “A Call for an Effective Whistleblowers Protection Mechanism: A Critical Tool in the Fight Against Corruption.”

On 11 July every year, concerned Africans reflect on anti-corruption progress in their communities, what is working, what is not, and what remains to be tried.

July 11 marks the day the African Union (AU) adopted the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combatting Corruption (AUCPCC) in Maputo, Mozambique on 11 July 2003. The Convention came into force in 2006. As of August 2021, the Convention has been ratified by 44 Member States of the African Union.

The African Union adopted 11th July as the African Anti-Corruption Day to commemorate the adoption of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC) or the Convention.

The commemoration included a series of presentations on transparency, accountability and electoral corruption.

It was to enlighten students on the essence of avoiding corrupt practices and to educate them on the effects corruption had on the country.

She stated the need for united efforts to foster a more transparent and accountable society and called for renewed commitment to the principles of transparency, accountability and integrity.

Mr Hudu Hafiz, Media and Communications Officer at RUWA Ghana, while addressing the students, said the Local Accountability Network (LANet) in collaboration with key state institutions, reached out to many students and engaged religious leaders as part of the commemoration last year.

He said the team sought to consolidate its gains to expand to 33 districts in creating awareness on anti-corruption actions and services.

He encouraged participants to report corrupt activities and individuals to the appropriate authorities.

He advised participants against violence and corrupt engagement in an election year, urging them to be patriotic citizens, who would not sell their votes.

Students were quizzed based on presentations at the event and awarded accordingly.

They expressed excitement about the event and shared lessons.

Wasiya Ibrahim Matogamu, a form one General Arts student, said the presentations had revealed some important things to her about corruption, which she previously had no knowledge about.

She said it was a mind opener to know that the country and individuals lost so much to corruption.

Alhassan Mu-Az, a form two Science student, also said he learnt that corrupt acts bred more corruption.

He said he was equipped to report corruption and not to engage in anything related.

The commemoration will be extended to students of the Tamale Senior High School.

