GIZ hands over vehicles, equipment to Employment Ministry

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, July 04, GNA – Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), with the European Union (EU) through the joint action for Jobs, Migration and Development, is supporting the Labour Department of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, with five pick-up vehicles, furniture, office and IT equipment.

These actions, targeted at improving employment services in five regions across Ghana, aimed to improve workplace quality and services delivery, reinforcing the department’s capacity to support jobseekers and employers alike.

The five regions include Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo, Bono East and Greater Accra Regions of Ghana.

The handing over ceremony, held in Accra, marked a pivotal moment in the collaborative efforts of the EU and the GIZ to enable better access to remote areas for job counselling, employer engagements and job canvassing.

Mr. Wilhelm Hugo, Coordinator, GIZ’s Ghana’s Sustainable Economic Cluster, emphasised the importance of the support in strengthening national, regional and local stakeholder capacities.

He said they were enhancing the operational capabilities of the department and promoting employment opportunities and economic growth across Ghana, adding that it demonstrated their strong partnership and shared vision for a robust labour market.

“We are committed to supporting the Labour Department in delivering efficient and effective employment services”

“We believe these efforts will pave the way for sustainable development and prosperity for all Ghanaians,” he said.

Mr. Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, expressed gratitude for the partnership.

He said the support would greatly enhance their operational efficiency, enabling them to better serve the needs of both workers and employers.

The Minister said the vehicles, IT equipment, and furniture would facilitate various activities, including job canvassing, career guidance, and counseling sessions, thereby creating a more conducive environment for both staff and clients.

“Additionally, the refurbishments are set to enhance the overall functionality and aesthetics of the Public Employment Centers, promoting a professional, and welcoming atmosphere,” he added.

GNA

