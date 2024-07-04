GFA signs four-year partnership agreement with 5 Star Energy Drink

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, July 4, GNA – The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has signed a four-year partnership with Multi Pac Limited, manufacturers of 5 Star energy drink as its official beverage partner.

Multi Pac Limited as part of the agreement, would provide the GFA with products and cash on annual basis.

The football association had over the years gained the trust of corporate Ghana following its commitment in developing sports.

Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, President of the GFA speaking at the ceremony expressed excitement having reached an agreement with one of the leading beverage companies in the country.

He said the deal was a testament of the growing confidence corporate Ghana had in the football association.

“The support from 5-star energy drink would undoubtedly energize our players and teams, contributing to their performance on and off the field. We look forward to a fruitful and mutually beneficial relationship,” he said.

The GFA President said the new achievement not only benefit their partners, but also boost the energy levels of the various national teams.

Mr. Okraku said he was hopeful the partnership would yield positive results in the coming years.

He thanked Multi Pac Limited for supporting the GFA’s vision of developing sports in Ghana.

Mr. Rabih Bourji, General Manager of 5-Star Energy Drink said he was excited with the unveiling of the partnership which had been in the pipeline for long.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Ghana Football Association. Football is a significant part of our culture, and supporting the GFA aligns with our commitment to promoting sports and healthy living.”

He said the sponsorship deal would go a long way to create great synergies and bring immense value to both the GFA and 5-Star Energy Drink.

Present at the ceremony was Mr. Mark Addo, GFA Vice President, Mr. Eugene Noel Nobel Executive Council Member, and John Paintsil, Black Stars deputy coach.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

