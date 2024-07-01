Ghanaian dancer Champion Rolie shows love to street children in Accra

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 01, GNA – Talented Ghanaian dancer Roland Frimpong Nyarko, popularly known as ‘Champion Rolie,’ has shown compassion to some children in Accra by donating clothes and feeding hundreds.

The Champion Rolie Foundation, which was founded in December 2023, has conducted several outreach activities to promote the well-being of street children, including feeding them and providing them with free medical screenings. Hundreds of children participated in fun activities with plenty of food and drinks at its third outreach session, which was held at Kotobabi Wembley Park in Accra.

In the outreach programme dubbed “Clothe-A-Child; Change a Life,” hundreds of children received some stationery and clothing and competed in dance competitions, with winners receiving special packages from the Champion Rolie Foundation.

Speaking on the sidelines of the outreach programme, Champion Rolie, the CEO of the foundation, said this initiative was part of an initiative of giving back to the underprivileged in society.

“Growing up, I always saw my mom give back to society, so I learned these traits from her, and I decided to also emulate that. So, having reached this stage of my professional career, I decided to reach out to these children on the street.

“So, I decided to create this foundation for the purpose of putting smiles on street kids in the quest of giving them hope and helping them achieve their heart’s desire,” the talented dancer stated.

The renowned dancer also stated that he aims to unearth and groom some street kids who are passionate about dancing and will give them the platform to excel with the craft.

“I intend to groom about 10 dancers from the dancing competition and look to make them smile again. I want to thank all sponsors for the support they have given me thus far and look forward to reaching out to more kids around the country,” he said.

The successful outreach programme was graced by Britain’s Got Talent finalist Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly known as Afronitaa, and social media sensation Official Starter.

The DWP Academy dancing contingent, including Endurance Grand, Lisa Quam, Real Cesh, and Quables, were all present at the programme.

