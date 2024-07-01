Ahafo Catholic Education Unit briefs BECE candidates in on mandatory subjects

By Boakye Baafi

Goaso (A /R) July 01, GNA – The management of the Ahafo Regional Catholic Education Unit, in collaboration with the Local Managers of Catholic Schools, has organized a day’s briefing on mandatory subjects for BECE Candidates in some selected Catholic schools in the Ahafo Region.

Mr. Williams Boakye-Baafi, Ahafo Regional Manager of Catholic Schools, speaking to the media after the exercise, said the maiden program aimed at preparing the candidates on the best ways to answer question during the examinations.

He explained that many times candidates failed to do well in those mandatory subjects not that candidates were not good academically, rather, most of them had challenges with how to answer the questions.

The candidates were taken through shading skills, selection of questions to answer and how to present their thoughts on the answer sheets and best way of handling their answer booklets.

He indicated that, since this year’s candidates were the first batch of the new curriculum for the Junior High schools, there was the need for the candidates to be educated on the nature and structure of their examinations to help reduce the fear in them.

The mandatory subjects are English, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies.

Over three hundred candidates from sixteen Catholic public and private Basic Schools in the Tano North Municipal, Tano South Municipal, Asunafo North, and Asunafo South benefited from the program.

Mr. Boakye-Baafi, advised the candidates to take their studies serious and have confidence in themselves that with the grace of God they could do well.

He entreated the candidates to desist from any act that could lead to examination cancelation.

He commended the local managers and the Heads of the beneficiary Catholic basic schools for sponsoring the program.

The facilitators also made a courtesy call on the Catholic Bishop of Goaso, Most Rev Peter K. Atuahene and he thanked them for their sacrifice and support for the candidates in the area.

