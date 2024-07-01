Media Personality Sweety Aborchie earns nomination at 2024 Forty Under 40 Awards

Accra, July 01, GNA – Television personality Sweety Aborchie has been nominated for the forthcoming Forty Under 40 Awards, which will be held in September 2024 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra

Sweety Aborchie, co-host of JoyNews’ AM show, has recently become one of television’s most well-known faces, praised for her unique interviewing skills.

The highly-revered media personality has hosted some of the country’s premier events, most recently the Industry Engagement Forum 2024, which was attended by key leaders from around the continent.

Aside from her television work, Sweety is making important contributions through her Girl Getup Africa Foundation, where she is working to start a new mentee book club geared at empowering young women.

The Forty Under-40 Awards celebrates the nation’s most influential and accomplished young leaders under forty across various industries.

These awards recognise individuals committed to business growth, professional excellence, and community service who have quickly risen in their fields.

Sweety Aborchie’s nomination reflects her dedication and impact in both her professional and community endeavours.

GNA

