Ghana to host 7th African Evidence to Action Conference and Exhibition 

Accra, July 13, GNA – Ghana will host the 7th African Evidence to Action Conference and Exhibition from 22nd to 26th July, 2024.

Dubbed “The Evidence to Action 2024 Conference”, the event will bring together experts, policymakers, researchers, academics, civil society organisations, international development agencies and business leaders from over 40 countries to discuss innovative research and practical solutions for climate change challenges in Africa.

A press statement shared with the Ghana News Agency indicated that this year’s conference, which would be held at the ISSER Conference Hall, University of Ghana, was on the theme: “”Resilience and Climate Change Adaptation”.

“The event kicks off with pre-conference sessions, starting from July 22 to 23, 2024, and the main conference, from July 24 to 26, 2024. This year’s theme will explore the linkages and synergies between resilience and climate change adaptation, two key concepts essential for addressing the impacts of climate change, especially in Africa,” the statement said.

Key speakers scheduled to address the Conference include: Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice-Chancellor, University of Ghana; Hon. Ophelia Mensah Hayford, Minister, MESTI, and Dr. Emmanuel Marfo, Chair, Parliamentary Select Committee on Environment and Science.

Other key speakers are: Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, Head of Civil Service; Prof. Felix Ankomah Asante, Pro Vice Chancellor of Research, Innovation and Development, University of Ghana, and Dr. Namanga Ngongi, ICED Board Chair.

Speaking ahead of the Conference, Dr. David Ameyaw, President and CEO of ICED, said climate change had moved beyond an environment issue to impact the economic stability and social equity of Africa.

“This conference brings together diverse stakeholders to share research, innovations and strategies that can drive effective action and build resilience in our communities,” he said.

Prof. Peter Quartey, Director of ISSER, said: “As we face the growing impacts of climate change, it is imperative to ground our responses in robust research and collaborative efforts.”

GNA

