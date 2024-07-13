We must embrace STEM education to create jobs— Adutwum 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, July 13, GNA—Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, has urged educational institutions to embrace Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education to help Ghana sustain and create new jobs.

He said Ghana could only benefit from the fourth industrial revolution by strategically positioning itself and making conscious efforts to provide 21st century facilities and resources to improve education of citizens.

The Minister gave the advice on Saturday during the 33rd Congregation of the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) in Accra.

A total of 1,103 students, including 12 PhD students under CASS, 110 and 10 Master’s Degree scholars under Coventry and Anhalt Universities respectively and 971 undergraduates partook in the ceremony.

He said according to the World Economic Forum, 85 million jobs may be lost in the fourth Industrial Revolution, however, another 97 million jobs would be created.

“If you do not embrace STEM and ensure that your students are the ones developing the technology that is replacing your jobs, then in the end, even though 97 million jobs are going to be created, we will not be able to get the jobs lost,” he said.

He touted the Government’s efforts in spreading STEM education across the country at the Junior and Senior High levels.

“21st century education cannot be by just mere words. As a Government, we believe that 21st century education should be held in 21st century buildings.”

“…We cannot educate the disadvantaged in this society in dilapidated junior high school buildings. Consequently, new junior high schools have been built,” he said.

The Minister urged educational institutions to churn out students who were critical thinkers and could solve societal problems.

“If your examination regime allows students to memorise, you cannot create a critical thinking population. We need to create a new Ghanaian workforce which begins from the lowest level possible. And as we move forward, we’ll create a better nation with students who can think critically.”

He said the vision and mandate of the GCTU perfectly aligned with the Government’s goal of producing highly competent and innovative human resources of the highest level possible.

Dr Adutwum said Government was steadfastly working to bridge the digital divide, striving to offer equal opportunities for all students, irrespective of their socioeconomic background.

He congratulated the graduating class and advised them to invest time and effort in their chosen fields for lasting success.

The Minister recounted his life’s journey, the struggles, opportunities he took advantage of and how his determination to succeed helped him to surmount every hurdle.

“Forge ahead in anything that you want to do. Understand that miracles are possible, but it has to be undergirded by fierce determination to succeed. Be somebody who is fiercely determined to succeed and great things will happen.”

“I’ve seen it in my life and it’s my personal testimony to you that don’t despair. Forge ahead and develop networks. Together, we can build a brighter future for Ghana because our better days are ahead of us and not behind,” he said.

Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, Vice Chancellor, GCTU, said within a period of four years, the Institution had made significant strides, evolving into a cornerstone of technological and engineering education in Ghana.

He said GCTU recently received the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission approval to run new postgraduate programmes designed to meet the ever-growing ICT and management operation needs in Ghana and West Africa.

The Vice Chancellor said the new programmes constituted evidence of the University’s commitment to diversified education, focusing on ICT.

He said it also emphasised their dedication to bring professional training in the identified fields to Ghanaians and beyond.

Prof Afoakwa said GCTU had been investing in a number of infrastructural projects and called on Government for support.

The Vice Chancellor said since the University’s inception, over 5,000 students had received various degree awards emanating from partnerships with renowned institutions like Coventry University, Anhalt University of Applied Sciences, CASS Europe, and Ramaiah University.

He said those alliances had not only enhanced the educational experience of stakeholders, but also broadened the global exposure of students and amplified their prospects in the job market.

