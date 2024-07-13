BECE ends, candidates confident of getting good grades  

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, July 13, GNA – Some candidates of the just ended 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Accra Metropolitan area have expressed confidence of obtaining good grades in the exams.

The candidates who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) about their experiences said they were able to answer the questions albeit some of them were difficult.

The candidates were seen in jubilant mood after their last paper when the GNA visited the Private Odartey Memorial B Centre and Bishop Girls School Centres, both in the area.

The Private Odartey Memorial ‘B’ Centre had 153 candidates, 98 boys and 57 girls, from six schools; whereas, the Bishop Girls School Centre had 134 candidates, 25 boys and 110 girls, from four schools.

Both Centres had all registered candidates present for their exams throughout the five days without any absentee.

Felix Asetena, a candidate from Independence Avenue 2 Basic School at Bishop Girls Centre, said though some of the subjects were tough, he was confident of excelling and obtaining good grades.

He said he faced some difficulties with the Mathematics, Science and Computing papers, however, he was able to answer most of the questions.

Miriam Ankrah, a candidate from Happy Days Academy at the Bishop Girls Centre, said she was tensed and shivering initially, but got better after receiving words of encouragement from her teachers.

She said she was hopeful of getting good grades to get her first choice Senior High School.

Stanley Otu, a candidate from Private Odartey Memorial School at the Private Odartey Memorial B Centre, said all the papers were not so difficult as they had perceived before the exams.

He said he was hopeful to excel and obtain good grades to go to the Senior High School of his choice.

Mr Stephen Abanfo, Greater Accra Regional Director of Education, said the examination went on smoothly in the region without any “major” challenges.

He said the only challenge they observed was a 10 to 15 minutes late start of the exams at some centres on the first day, adding that, aside those late starts everything else was in place and successful.

