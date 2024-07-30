George-Ramsey Benamba chairs 28th GJA nine-member Awards committee



Accra, July 30, GNA – The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has constituted a nine-member committee to vet entries and select winners for its 28th Awards ceremony.

Mr. George-Ramsey Banamba, Chief Editor, Ghana News Agency, chairs the committee which will select winners in 36 award categories.



Other members of the committee include Jamila Akweley Okertchiri, Editor, Daily Guide Network, Loretta Vanderpuye, Regional Director, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation Obonu FM/TV, Joana Afua Mensah, News Editor, United Television (UTV), and Isaac Yeboah, Editor, Myjoyonline.com.



There rest are William A. Aseidu, Head of News, 3FM and Co-host Sunrise Morning Show on TV3, Nana Kofi Acquah, International Photojournalist, Michael Quaye, Deputy News Editor, Daily Graphic, and Isaac Nuamah Yeboah, News Director, Atinka Media Village.



The awards ceremony is scheduled for September 28, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).



The categories include the Akoto Ampaw Award for Democracy & Good Governance, which the GJA announced last year to honour the memory of the late private legal practitioner, for his dedication to the protection and promotion of media freedom.



Other awards to be contested are the P.A.V Ansah Journalist of the Year, Best Female Journalist of the Year, Most Promising Journalist of the Year and Best Student of the Year Award.



Mr. Kofi Yeboah, General Secretary, GJA, in a press statement, said this year’s award will be “bigger and better” as national and international dignitaries are expected to attend the occasion.



“The National Executive is excited about the return of MTN Ghana to the sponsor’s bill, as the leading communication operator in the country steps up to join the big party.



The GJA called on Corporate Ghana to also support the organisation of the awards to make it a big success,” the statement added.

This year’s awards will climax activities marking the 75th Anniversary of the Association.

GNA



Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

