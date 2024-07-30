Stand in the Gap offers Hope for Mangoase School Children 

By Samuel Doodo

Sege (GAR), July 30, GNA – The Stand in the Gap Kindred International, a Christian inter-denominational organisation has created a future of hope for school children at the Mangoase, a derived community at Sege in the Ada west municipal.

The organisation also had a passion for providing a borehole with a storage tank to enhance the Water Access, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) service delivery to the families and the surrounding communities, dustbins, gifts of toiletries, learning materials and used clothing.

Mrs Sharon Amanda Quaye, Spokesperson on behalf of the President of the NGO, Rev. Mrs Vera Norman Addo told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that, the organisation has over the years been guided by the principle of serving God and humanity.

She said as part of the NGO’s mandate, it identified Mangoase as a deprived school that “we can serve humanity and make impact when we heard the challenges both teachers and students find themselves, hence committing some resources in providing the facility to enable play their roles effectively.

“Upon Ghana Statistics Service reports that most districts face water problems, we narrated our options to water project and constructed a borehole with storage tank to ease their burden,” she said.

Mrs Quaye said Stand the Gap was committed to addressing the needs of children, families, and communities to create a future of hope for them, ensuring that they get the best protection and support from their families and the community in which they find themselves.

She expressed her gratitude to the District Assembly and the school authorities, and especially the entire members of the NGO who contributed voluntarily towards the completion of a vision that was conceived to come to pass.

“The rest is for the school and the district to ensure the sustainability of these facilities so that our efforts have not gone down the drain.”

She said the primary responsibility of ensuring quality teaching and learning was to create a friendly environment that would encourage the children to seek help in their academic work, hence ‘’Stand the Gap’’ had provided the hardware and would implore the school and the Assembly to continue with the software.

Mr Sampson Tetteh Kpankpa, District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Ada West District, who graced the occasion called on the parents not to shirk their responsibilities so that together “we can have a holistic development of the child in a congenial atmosphere.”

Mr Thomas Buertey Dzorka, Headmaster of the school expressed his sincere gratitude to the NGO, adding that the provision and improvement of the classrooms had been his focus during his stay in the community.

He commended ‘Stand the Gap’ for their commitment to the provision of the permanent classrooms to replace the thatch roof block.

GNA

