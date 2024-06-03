Vote for NPP parliamentary aspirants in the Ada area — DCE 

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu, GNA

Ada, June 03, GNA – Madam Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, the District Chief Executive of Ada East, has appealed to the people of Ada to vote for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary aspirants in the Ada and Sege constituencies in the December 7 general election.

Madam Pobee said the NPP government had done a lot of projects for Ada State, hence the need to maintain the party in power for more development.

She said they should vote to ensure that Madam Dornukie Naa Norteye and Mr. Dodzie Numekevor, respectively, represented them in parliament for the Ada and Sege constituencies.

She made the appeal when delivering a message at the launch of the 2024 edition of the Ada Asafotufiami festival, noting that the Akuffo-Addo-led government had performed impressively, especially on the Ada land, and therefore urging the indigenes to keep the NPP in power for the continuation of their many projects.

“We are pleading with you; looking at our tenure, we have done what Napoleon cannot do in Ada, so vote for us in Ada and help us do it; yes, it is possible, yes, we can, and we have to come together to do it,” she appealed.

She also urged the traditional authorities to be firm in their decision not to politicise the Asafotufiami Festival, adding that it may seem difficult this year because of the electioneering, but believed that the traditional leadership could stand firm and maintain the cultural values of the festival.

“Our former Regional Minister, who is now the Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, told us that the Ada Asafotufiami is a festival and not a time for politics. So, this year, Neneme, we will plead with you. We know it is election year, but we should also make sure that we maintain our culture and are disciplined, so that we will not use the Asafotu for political gains, but we’ll really portray the things that we have in Ada for people to see,” she urged.

She also called on companies operating in Ada to undertake Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects in the area to help address some social challenges.

She said there are a lot of hotels, guest houses, and other recreational facilities in Ada that often show some interest in supporting the festival celebration, stating, however, that such entities go silent after the festival.

“My issue is, why don’t we see them after the festival? We must see them; they should help the society where they operate, she stressed.

The DCE commended Electrochem Ghana Limited for carrying out projects that are beneficial to the Ada State, urging other entities to follow the steps of the McDan Group’s subsidiary in charge of commercial salt production.

She called on traditional authorities providing lands to the companies to help the district assemblies by talking to the company owners to start undertaking community CSR projects.

She also called on the people of Ada in the diaspora to support the traditional authorities and the district assemblies to develop Ada together.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

