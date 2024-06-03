Obuasi Municipal Assembly praised for promoting transparent and accountable governance

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Obuasi (Ash), June 03, GNA-Some residents in Obuasi have applauded the Obuasi Municipal Assembly for being transparent and accountable to the people.

They expressed their views after a town hall meeting organised by the Assembly as part of efforts to provide platforms for citizens to engage duty bearers periodically to discuss activities of the Assembly and take feedback from the people.

The goal is to bridge the gap between the Assembly and the people in terms of access to information, especially on projects being implemented in various communities.

Mr. Kofi Agyekum, a resident of Gauso lauded the Assembly for consistently holding town hall meetings and community durbars to engage residents.

This, he said, provided opportunity for the people to bring forth their grievances in anticipation of direct response from authorities.

Chapter 20, Section 240 (e) of the 1992 constitution and section 40 of the Local Governance Act of Ghana, 2016, Act 936 obligate Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDA’s) to ensure accountability, inclusion and openness in the delivery of services to the people in their local government areas.

In line with these provisions, the Obuasi Municipal Assembly has been holding town hall meetings to provide opportunity to discuss issues concerning the Assembly’s budget and revenue, progress reports of projects as well as details of proposed projects.

Obaapanin Afia Darkoah Sika, Queen of Koffekrom, said the town hall meetings presented opportunities for duty bearers to render proper accountability for their stewardship and commended the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Elijah Adansi-Bonah for his open-door policy, which had given opportunity for residents to assess the work of the Assembly.

Ms. Edna Vivian Arkoh, the Municipal Budget Analyst told the gathering that the Assembly was not able to collect the expected internally generated funds due to low proceeds from property rates.

She said in the year ending 2023, the Assembly projected to collect GHC 8,799,324.00 but it was able to collect GH 5,845,685.17 66.43, representing 66.43%.

According to her, the Assembly had put in place measures to rake in more revenue including establishing revenue pay point at vantage areas to make it easier for people to pay.

Mr. Adansi-Bonah announced that the Obuasi Municipal Assembly had been adjudged the second-best district in the 2023 District Level Performance Assessment and Ranking in Ashanti Region with a score of 73.9 per cent.

The assembly also placed 6th in the national ranking according to a report issued by the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS).

The MCE attributed the achievement to years of hard work and collaboration between his office and other Heads of Department.

He said since assuming office in May 2017, he had put in many efforts in rebranding the Assembly and making sure it delivered on its mandate to the people.

