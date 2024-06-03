Oti EC captures 23,634 new voters with 426 challenged cases

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu/Kingsley Mamore, GNA

Dambai (O/R), June 03, GNA – Oti Region has registered a total of 23,634 new voters onto the National Voters Register during the just-ended 23-day Limited Voter Registration exercise across the country.

The figure includes; 11,831 males and 11,803 females.

There were however, 426 challenged cases during the exercise, which ended last Wednesday.

Mr. Nuhu Mahama, Oti Regional Director of Electoral Commission (EC), disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview.

He said a total of 6,458 applicants supported their registration with Ghana Cards, five did their registration with Passports, while 17,171 registrants acquired their Voter ID Cards through Guarantors.

Mr. Mahama revealed that a total of 51 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) were also registered and issued with a new voters’ card during the period.

Speaking to the Regional Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Felix Ade, he praised the EC for its effective management of the registration process.

He noted that despite initial challenges, the Commission’s efforts led to a successful outcome.

Mr Gabriel Lemboel, the Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), emphasised that the extension period was crucial in accommodating more registrants, thereby ensuring inclusiveness.

He told GNA that the initial hurdles faced by the Commission did not deter them from achieving their goal.

