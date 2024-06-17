Two Transport Unions organise clean-up exercise at Adenta



By James k.madakena

Accra, June 17- GNA The Adenta Onyame Akwan Transport Union and Abokobi GPRTU on Monday organized a three-hour clean up exercise by desisting gutters along the Adenta-Aburi road.



The exercise was led by Nana Adu , the Chairman/CEO of Onyame Akwan Transport Union who said the women selling along the road had been dumped refuse into the gutters and during the rains the gutters got flooded .



The floods, he added created problems at the Aburi/Koforidua Station near the Adenta Police Station.



Some of the women who sell along the road also provided some food to the working members.

The Chairman added that similar exercises would continue to desilt the gutters on the other side of the road.



GNA



