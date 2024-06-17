The 1974 year group of Kumasi Academy donates Computers to Alma Mater

By Amadu Kamil Sanah

Kumasi, June. 17, GNA – The 1974 year Group of the Old Students of the Kumasi Academy has donated 20 Brand New HP Desktop Computers to the school.



The donation was part of the group’s activities to celebrate their 50 years anniversary since they left secondary school.



Mr Albert Ackun, a pharmacist and

President of the Group, during the presentation said the 1974 student group contacted the headmaster to conduct a needs assessment to know what school was in dire need.

He said the headmaster, upon reporting back to the group, requested some computers from them as one of the major things that the school needed.



Mr Ackun said it was a wonderful experience and joy seeing members of the group far and near as some of them had not seen each other for years.

He noted that supporting the school that made them who you were was a must and that all efforts made by all other year groups were appreciated.

Reverend Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the School and a member of the Group said, the school had a student population of about 5,000 and that the donation would support the school in the long run. He said the 1974 year group would continue to support the school at all times to ensure that students and teachers were well treated. Rev Adu-Gyamfi, who is also the Chairman of the National Peace Council, called on all the past students of the school to do more in supporting the school The Headmaster Mr. Samuel Kwame Gato said the donation was timely as it would go a long way to support the final year students in their ICT lessons. He expressed appreciation to the 1974 year group for the gesture and assured them of using the computers for the purpose of which it was donated for. Mr Gato also thanked all past students of the school for their contribution towards ensuring the promotion of teaching and learning and the wellbeing of the staff and students. Other members of the 1974 group who were present during the presentation included Mr F. F. Anto, Prof Amoateng, Tom Gambrah, Elizabeth Agyemang, Dr. Adusei Bawuah, Dr. James Tabi, Mr James Appiah Frimpong, Mr Appiah Safo Kantanka and Mr Adu-Brobbey,

