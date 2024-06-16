Let’s all sacrifice for country’s progress—Bono Minister urges Ghanaians

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Sunyani, June 16, GNA – Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, has urged Ghanaians to make sacrifices in contributing to the progress and development of the country.

She emphasized the importance of the individual’s role toward the nation’s advancement, which has been the focus of Muslim in the celebration of Eid ul Adha, centered on the act of sacrificing to God.

Speaking during the Eid ul Adha prayers at the Sunyani Jubilee Park, Madam Owusu-Banahene urged the citizens to make sacrifices for the greater good, while stressing the need for peace in society.

She urged the public to refrain from engaging in insults but rather show respect towards one another.

She said democracy was not about insults, but sharing of ideas and engaging in constructive dialogue and encouraged voters to carefully consider the messages of all political parties before casting their votes in the upcoming elections.

Highlighting on the father’s day celebration which coincided with the occasion, Madam Owusu-Banahene encouraged fathers to spend quality time with their children at home and impart to them the cultural values and norms of the country.

Sheikh Alhaji Baba Seidu, the Deputy Bono Regional Chief Imam, said the celebration of the Eid was not merely a time to flaunt wealth, wear new clothes, or show disrespect towards parents.

He indicated that Eid was a sacred period for individuals to deepen their connection with God, fear God and be pure in the heart.

He offered special prayers on peace for the nation towards the 2024 general election peaceful election process to uphold the existing harmony within the country.

Mr. Seid Mubarak, parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) emphasized the importance of peace, saying the party was fully dedicated in ensuring peace during the upcoming elections.

He expressed the party’s commitment of winning power through peaceful means in order to facilitate development in the country, specifically in the Sunyani East Constituency and other constituencies, allowing them to benefit from national progress.

Both the NPP and the NDC generously donated bags of rice and gallons of cooking oil to the Muslim community in Sunyani.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

