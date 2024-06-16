Newmont donates GHC1.7 million brand new pickups to Ahafo military command

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Goaso, (A/R), June 16, GNA – Newmont Africa has presented three state-of-the- art brand new pickup vehicles valued GHC1.7 Million to the military command in the Ahafo Region.



The vehicles are to help reinforce the security of the local communities around the multi-national mining company’s Ahafo South mine, and the Ahafo North project, and the nation by extension.



According to Mr Alex Kofi Annin, the General Manager of the Newmont Ahafo South mine, the company had prioritised the safety and security of employees and local communities in the mine’s catchment areas.



The vehicles, are therefore, meant to significantly enhance the mobility and operational capabilities of the soldiers to enable them respond more effectively to potential security threats, and thereby, better protect the local communities.



“Newmont is incredibly grateful for the dedication and hard work of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and their commitment to safeguarding the nation’s security,” Mr Annin stated, at a short presentation ceremony, held at Goaso, the Ahafo Regional capital.



“This donation is, therefore, tangible expressions of our unwavering support for our security agencies,” he said, adding “Newmont therefore recognises that securing the nation’s future hinges on the unwavering dedication of its security agencies.”



Mr Annin said he was optimistic that the vehicles would serve as an efficient enabler and reinforce existing collaboration to create a safer environment around the mines.



Mr Annin later handed over keys to the vehicles to Mr George Yaw Boakye, the Ahafo Regional Minister, who subsequently presented them to Brigadier General Michael Opoku, the General Commanding Officer.



Mr Boakye stressed the government’s commitment not only to facilitate, but further build and strengthen the peace of the region, saying the prevailing peace of the region had deepened since 2017.



Brigadier General Opoku expressed appreciation to the company, saying the vehicles would greatly enhance security patrols of the military.



Mr Campbell Corrigan, Newmont’s Group Head of Security, Mr Samuel Osei, the Communications Manager, Newmont Ahafo South mine, and Newmont Ahafo North project, Isaac Asante, Security Manager and other key staff of the mine were also present.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

