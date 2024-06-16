Legon Cities mourns passing of goalkeeper Essu

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 16, GNA – Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities have mourned the passing of their goalkeeper, William Essu.



The 22-year-old goalkeeper died on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the University of Cape Coast Hospital in the Central Region.



Essu, who previously played for Ghana’s U-23 team, had been battling illness for some months and was thought to be making a recovery until last Saturday’s tragic death.



Legon Cities, in a statement, said, “We all at Legon Cities Football Club mourn the loss of a talented goalkeeper and a beloved member of our team.



“Essu was a hugely popular figure at our club. He always went about his duties with amazing positivity.



“We were hopeful that Essu would be back to join his teammates as he started making a steady recovery during his illness, but unfortunately, we lost him to the cold hands of death.



“Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time. May his memory continue to inspire us on and off the pitch.”



Legon Cities have been dealt a huge blow in recent months after another goalkeeper, Sylvester Sackey, passed away in September 2023.



GNA

