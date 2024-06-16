Effutu MCE urges Muslim youth to reject politicians who foment trouble in the country 

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), June 16, GNA – Alhaji Zubeiru Kassim, Effutu Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has called on the youth, particularly Muslims, not to allow themselves to be inspired by politicians to foment trouble before, during and after the December 7, general elections.

He stated that peace was essential and they must reject any trouble as their contributions to sustaining the peace and tranquility.

Alhaji Kassim made the call while addressing hundreds of Muslims at Wumsum, a community in Winneba Township to commemorate the 2024 edition of the Eid-ul-Adha Festival, a period of sacrifice.

He prayed for Allah’s continuous peace to prevail in Effutu and the country as a whole, adding that it was about time Muslims and all persons living in Effutu Municipality tolerated each other’s views to uphold the principles of peace and unity.

He said such values facilitated development hence, Muslim Youth in Effutu should not allow their quest for political power to be a source of tension in the Zongo communities and in the whole Area.

Alhaji Mohammed Monsuri Isaah, Effutu Municipal Chief Imam, who led the worshipers in prayers, expressed gratitude and thanks to Allah for bringing the country this far.

He also prayed for harmony and cohesion to continue to prevail in Ghana, as the country prepared for election this year devoid of political, religious or ethnic conflicts.

He called on the Muslim youth, especially to shy away from all negative tendencies, which hinderedprogress and also tarnished image of Islam which stood for peace.

“Let us continue to reflect on the principles of Islam and be law abiding while celebrating the day,” he advised.

Alhaji Galadiama, National Chief Firla, on behalf of Shalichi sulaemana Salanga, Chief of Effutu Zongo, also gave thanks to Allah for his continuous protection and guidance.

He appealed to his people to always embrace good, peace and unity to forge ahead in progress and also for the Almighty Allah to continue to take pour His blessings on them.

A ram was killed to signify their sacrifice to Allah

