GACL investigating alleged thievery or extortion at Airport  

Accra, June 16, GNA – The Management of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) says it is investigating alleged thievery or extortion at the Airport.

“Anyone found culpable in any of these acts which negatively impacts our cherished passengers and additionally brings the image of GACL into disrepute, will be dealt with according to the full rigours of the law,” it added.

A statement issued in Accra by Management of the Airport said its attention had been drawn to a publication in the news media on the handling of some unaccompanied baggage at Kotoka International Airport.

It said it had taken note of the concerns raised in the publication and was taking the needed steps to immediately investigate and address it.

The statement assured the public of its commitment to ensure that operations at the airport were safe and secure for travellers.

It said plans were already in motion to restrict access to non-travellers and unauthorised personnel at security zones, such as baggage hold areas.

