CARE International Ghana equips hundred youths with digital skills

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), June 15, GNA – CARE International Ghana, an international non-governmental organisation, has equipped 100 youths in the Hohoe Municipality with digital skills.

Under the WeGrow Project of the organisation is The Digital Skills Academy, which aimed at equipping the youth with employable skills in ICT.

Mr. Frank Adjavon, Zonal Project Coordinator, said Hohoe was one of the organisation’s operational areas hence the need to invest in the future of the youth.

He said a need assessment conducted revealed that the youth in the Municipality were eager to explore the digital world but lacked the necessary skills which compelled CARE International Ghana to support the participants with free training and issue them with certificates.

Mr. Adjavon said the participants received training in Microsoft suite, graphic designing and video editing and added that the response from participants had been motivating.

He encouraged the participants to continue to practice what they had learnt and become perfect for employers who would need their digital skills.

Mr. Adjavon said 50 youths from Asumura in the Ahafo region and 100 from Suprisu and Addonkwata in the Eastern region also benefited from the same skills training.

Some participants commended CARE International Ghana for the initiative of grooming and equipping them with digital skills for the future.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

