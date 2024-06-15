The Church of Pentecost organises health screening for members.

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta, (O/R), June 15, GNA – The Sabon District of the Church of Pentecost in the Nkwanta South Municipality has organised a free medical screening for its congregants.

The screening forms part of the church’s prayer and unleashing festival week celebration and attracted a high turnout, including residents and non- members of the church.

Some health conditions beneficiaries were screened for included malaria, typhoid, hepatitis, diabetes and general body screening.

Pastor Vincent Quam, Sabon District Pastor in an interview with Ghana News Agency, said the exercise was part of the church’s transformation agenda, which was not only winning of souls for Christ.

He said the church was focused on both the spiritual and physical well-being of members, which made God’s work complete as stated in the Bible.

“As we pray and focused on winning souls for Christ and also taken keen interest in the spiritual life of our members, it is our responsibility to also think about the physical well-being of our members because both must be treated on equal basis, and the benefits that comes with it.”

Pastor Quam said the church decided to take the gospel to field where they organised a football gala and other fun games among the locals aside the health screening.

He urged Christians to also take their health into consideration by visiting any health facility for regular checkup.

The prayer and unleashing festival week celebration was dubbed; ‘the people living in darkness have seen a great light.’

