Local government, journalists trained in maiden multi-dimensional poverty in Oti Region

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) June 14, GNA – The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has organised a two-day workshop to enhance Local Government workers and journalists understanding and interpretation of results from Ghana’s maiden multi-dimensional poverty report, which examined poverty beyond monetary deprivations.

The targeted users of the report include the Municipal Planning and Coordination Unit, Development Partners, Civil Society Organization (CSOs), the Private Sector, Research Institutions, Academia, Religious Organizations, Traditional Rulers, Media Practitioners, and the public.

Mr Hanry Loglo, Regional Statistician in Oti, said the report provided relevant and timely data to support the implementation and monitoring of the Medium-Term National Development Policy Framework (MTNDPF) 2022-2025.

He said the disaggregated statistics would support monitoring of progress towards several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mr Loglo took the participants through provisions of targeted interventions for the allocation of resources, monitoring and evaluating Local government development programmes by enhancing their effectiveness.

He also considered tracking trends in multi-dimensional poverty over time, assessing progress across a range of interlinked Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and targeted at the sub-national level in line with national development frameworks.

He thanked the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development (MLGDRD), and all Municipal and District Assemblies for their cooperation and support, which contributed to the report’s successful completion.

Mr Loglo expressed commendation of expertise and resources provided by the World Bank through the Harmonizing and improving Statistics in West Africa Project (HISWAP).

Mr Prince Latif Oyekunle, an Assistant Director of the Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC), told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that the training had been very insightful for him.

He again expressed satisfaction and looked forward to more programs to disseminate key findings of similar reports.

Deputy Superintendent of Prison (DSP), Mr Daniel Machator (Rtd), the Oti Regional Minister emphasized that developing an MPI report helps countries to complement

monetary poverty statistics, track poverty over time and strategically develop policies to target marginalized regions, groups, and households.

“I believe this workshop, organised by GSS, will contribute to fast track the elimination of poverty and ensure no one is left behind,” he disclosed, when interviewed by the Ghana News Agency.

GNA

