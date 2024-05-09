Voter registration: NDC advocates extension in Upper East

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bolgatanga, May 9, GNA – The Upper East Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has advocated the extension of the ongoing nationwide Limited Voter Registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The EC commenced a 21-day nationwide exercise on May 7, and expected to end on May 27, 2024, ahead of this year’s Presidential and Parliamentary elections in December.

However, the Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, Mr Jonathan Abdullah Salifu, in a signed statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, raised concerns about the delay in start of the exercise across the 15 Constituencies in the Region, and called for extension of the date.

“We are greatly concerned about the delay in commencing the Limited Voter Registration across all 15 constituencies on the first day of the exercise in the Upper East Region,” it said.

The statement said the EC’s “failure” to generate verification codes to activate biometric registration kits at all 30 registration centres impeded the start of the exercise for about five hours.

“Considering these developments, we advocate for an extension of the scheduled days for the exercise to accommodate the lost time and urge the EC to refrain from actions that could undermine our electoral process,” the statement said.

According to the NDC, the delay caused uncertainty within the constituencies, noting that the Limited Voter Registration exercise was a cornerstone of any democratic society as it enabled eligible citizens to participate in the democratic process and the exercise of their fundamental right to vote.

“However, the current setback exposes systemic issues within the EC that pose a threat to the integrity of our democracy. Reports from all constituencies within the region clearly suggest that the delay stems from technical glitches and administrative oversights at the EC’s headquarters.

“The inability to generate the required verification codes for the registration devices have brought the registration process to a halt.

“This has left prepared registrants frustrated, having expended resources to travel several kilometres to registration centres, only to be disappointed,” the statement added.

It further indicated that the setback underscored broader issues that surrounded electoral management by the EC, and emphasized the urgent need for enhanced transparency, accountability, and fairness within the EC to prevent such occurrences in future electoral processes.

The NDC said despite the challenge, it remained committed to advocating for fair and transparent electoral process, saying “We will continue engaging with relevant stakeholders to address these critical issues and ensure the integrity of our democracy.”

GNA.

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

