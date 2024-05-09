Death toll from floods in southern Brazil rises to 107

Buenos Aires, May 9, (dpa/GNA) – The death toll from the severe flooding in southern Brazil has risen to 107, according to civil defence officials in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul on Thursday.

Another 136 people remain missing, and 374 have been injured, officials said.

The floods forced more than 230,000 people to leave their homes, and an estimated 1.4 million people or more were affected across 425 towns in the state.

Brazil’s air force has brought 25 tons of relief supplies to the region, including medicine, water treatment plants and food.

“The work continues,” wrote President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a post on X. “Brazil is united in its efforts to rebuild Rio Grande do Sul.”

In the provincial capital of Porto Alegre, it rained again on Wednesday afternoon. The Rio Grande do Sul Civil Defence issued a warning of heavy rain and strong winds with speeds of more than 90 kilometres per hour for a large part of the state.

There was also a risk of thunderstorms and hail.

