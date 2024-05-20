Accra, May 20, GNA – Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei, National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says her party will outline strategic interventions to revitalise and strengthen the local poultry sector.

She said this during a seminar with the Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers held at the Miklin Hotel in Kumasi.

The seminar was on the theme: “Overview of Ghana’s Depressing Poultry Industry and its Impact on Future Food Security.”

Delivering a speech at the seminar, Dr. Hanna Bisiw-Kotei highlighted the NDC’s plans to implement policies that mandate importers to procure 40% of their poultry locally, creating a $110 million market for local producers.

She emphasised the critical need for strategic interventions to reduce Ghana’s reliance on poultry imports and foster economic growth.

Dr. Hanna Bisiw-Kotei stated the need for the establishment of an open and transparent market system to ensure price stability and promote industry growth.

The NDC’s Women Organiser also detailed a roadmap involving four fundamental pillars: securing the poultry value chain, creating jobs, removing entry barriers, and promoting sustainable practices through technology adoption.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC’s running mate for the 2024 elections, graced the occasion as the keynote speaker, emphasising her party’s unwavering commitment to foster economic growth.

She highlighted that the NDC’s manifesto included comprehensive plans aimed at fostering growth and

sustainability through the implementation of the 24-hour economy policy and the 60:40 policy for local contractors across various sectors, including agriculture.

The seminar addressed the urgent need for supportive policies to strengthen the local poultry industry, which has been struggling due to a heavy reliance on imported chicken meat.

GNA

