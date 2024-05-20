GhanaThink Foundation organises Barcamp for youth in Tema

By Lawrencia Akoto Frempong

Tema, May 20, GNA – The GhanaThink Foundation has organised its 2024 Barcamp Tema mentorship and youth empowerment programme for young people in the Tema metropolis.

BarCamp is an international network of user-generated conferences primarily focused on technology and the web.

They are open, participatory workshop events, whose content is provided by participants.

The first BarCamps focused on early-stage web applications, and were related to open-source technologies, social software and open data formats.

The format has also been used for other topics, including public transit, health care, education, and political organising.

Mr. Ato Ulzen-Appiah, the Director of the GhanaThink Foundation, speaking on the theme “Culture, Finance, and Quality,” noted that the foundation is a social enterprise in the youth empowerment space that runs programmes in networking, mentoring, volunteering, and training of young people across the country.

Mr. Ulzen-Appiah said that since its inception, the foundation has mobilised and organised young talents for the primary benefits of the country, expressing the belief that there are a lot of youth thriving and doing great things for themselves and the nation.

He disclosed that the purpose of bringing these young talents together was to help each other, work together, and bring forth great innovations or ideas for their individual success and that of the country.

He stated that the vision and purpose of the barcamp were to build a critical mass of young people who are patriotic, passionate, positive, proactive, progressive, and, most importantly, productive.

“We believe that if we can have about two million young Ghanaians with these visions, the country and the African continent will change forever because there will be more innovative and creative talents and productions coming up in the country,” he added.

Mr. Ulzen-Appiah mentioned that one of the ways the foundation engages the youth is through forums where young changemakers and entrepreneurs are given the free opportunity to meet and network with others while discussing ideas.

He urged young people to be responsible for their own personal development rather than allowing others to take charge of their development, as responsibilities can push one to develop a skill, be self-reliant, and be successful if they work hard.

Madam Anthonia Senam Fesu, a mentor at the Barcamp and a teacher with the Ghana Education Service, said such forums are impactful and educative, therefore encouraging parents

and young people to take advantage of such learning and networking sessions to beef themselves up while preparing for their future careers.

Mr. Ronald Tagoe, an entrepreneur and life coach, also disclosed that the challenge with most young people is planning and having entrepreneurial skills or ideas; therefore, there is a need to have a life mentor who would coach them towards having a plan and starting a business rather than relying on the government for jobs.

Mr. Joel Louis Mensah, a participant, stated that the forum, which is an innovative programme, brought together successful mentors and counsellors who provided them with guidance and advice through a one-on-one interaction about a particular field.

He encouraged the youth to seek opportunities, join such fora, and look for mentors to guide their career paths.

