Ex-president Zuma not eligible to run for parliament, South Africa’s top court says

Johannesburg, May 20 (CNN/GNA) — South Africa’s apex court has ruled that former president Jacob Zuma is not eligible to run for parliament in next week’s critical general election.

The unanimous ruling capped months long speculation and legal wrangling on whether the former leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), turned thorn in its side and public face of a rival party, would be able to stand for the country’s top legislative body.

Zuma was forced to resign as president in 2018 after a series of corruption scandals and internal infighting in the ANC. He was found guilty of contempt of court by the same constitutional court for his refusal to testify to an anti-corruption commission.

It is that sentence that barred him from running, the court ruled on Monday.

“(Zuma) Is accordingly not eligible to be a member of and not qualified to stand for election to the national assembly until five years have elapsed since the completion of his sentence,” read Justice Leona Theron.

GNA/Credit: CNN

