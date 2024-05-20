Hypertension leading cause of death among Ghanaian males

Agnes Ansah

Accra, May 20, GNA – The Births and Deaths Registry has reported that hypertension was the leading cause of death among Ghanaian men in 2022.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), hypertension, often referred to as high blood pressure, is when the pressure in the blood vessels is excessive (140/90 mmHg or higher).

Some of the primary causes of hypertension include old age, genetics, being overweight or obese, not being physically active, eating a high-salt diet, and consuming too much alcohol.

Other risks highlighted by the WHO include high saturated fat and trans-fat diets, low fruit and vegetable intake, tobacco use, and co-existing conditions such as diabetes or kidney disease.

According to the Births and Deaths Registry, hypertension was the leading cause of death in 2022, out of eleven diseases identified.

It said 1, 539 males died from hypertension during the year under review.

The Registry reported this in its 2022 Births and Deaths Registry Statistical Report.

The Report, which was released on Thursday, May 9, 2024, aimed to offer vital information for public health surveillance purposes.

The report also revealed that hypertension was not only the leading cause of mortality in men, but it also killed more men than women.

It said that 1,539 men died from the condition, while 1,034 died. This meant that 500 more men died of hypertension than women.

Aside from hypertension, pneumonia and heart failure were the two diseases that killed more men than women in 2022.

The report noted that 1,440 men died of pneumonia, compared to 1,017 females, showing that 400 more males perished from the condition.

It indicated that 1,347 men died of heart failure, while 879 women died of the condition. This means that 600 more males perished from the disease.

Acute Respiratory Failure, Stroke, Septic Shock, Severe Sepsis, Diabetes, Chronic Liver Disease, Cerebrovascular diseases, and cancer were the remaining ailments identified as causes of death among Ghanaian men and women.

According to the report, cancer was the only disease that killed more women than men.

The report stated that cancer killed 566 women and 470 men.

GNA

