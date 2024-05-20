Let’s appreciate women for their role in promoting social values- Rev Ayer

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, May 20, GNA – The Reverend Ebenezer Ayer, the Head-pastor of the Priesthood Worship Centre, Assemblies of God Tema Community Six, has commended women for their role in inculcating Christian faith and social values in children.

Rev. Ayer told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the passing on of the good values could be achieved through training, nurturing, and role modelling.

He added that mothers had a key role to play in making an impact in the lives of children.

He said women over the years have been held in high esteem as the custodians of cultural values at home and in society, as well as instilling social-religious values, cultural norms, and moral standards of the family and society in children.

He mentioned that these were necessary in building up an impeccable moral character, adding that values related to morality were obligatory for everybody in Ghana.

He cited an instance in the Bible where Timothy was raised and nurtured by his mother Eunice, who passed on faith and morals to him, making him later in life have a positive impact on his gen

Rev. Ayer said that good character is based on moral values, and it is usually the way to enable one to become a good citizen of the country, stressing that people with no morality are not valued in societies.

He urged mothers to be strong and steadfast and continue their good work to ensure peace and harmony in societies.

