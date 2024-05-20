Akrofuom District Assembly provides furniture to schools

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Akrofuom (Ash), May 20, GNA-The Akrofuom District Assembly in partnership with the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Alex Blankson, has donated 400 dual desks to the district education directorate.

The gesture was part of efforts by the assembly and the MP to help bridge the furniture gap in schools and reduce the inadequate desks which was affecting school attendance in the district.

The lack of adequate furniture for basic schools in the district had been a major challenge to education authorities in the area.

Dr Maurice Woode, the District Chief Executive, speaking at the ceremony, said the Assembly was very much aware of the challenges that the directorate was facing, and all efforts were being made to address them.

Some of the challenges were accommodation, logistics, education materials, teaching and learning aids, infrastructure, motivation and others.

He said plans were advanced to cut the sod for the construction of a new classroom block at Nyamebekyere in the Sikaman electoral area of the district.

This would add up to 16 the total number of schools that had been built from the scratch by the Assembly since it was created six years ago.

Mr Blankson, the MP on his part, called for proper maintenance culture on the part of teachers and pupils who would be beneficiaries of the desks.

He said proper maintenance would enable the authorities to channel resources to other needs of the directorate.

He appealed to parents to prioritise the education of their children by providing their basic needs.

The MP said he would work to ensure that all children of school going age got smooth transition from Junior High School to the Senior Secondary schools.

Mr Jacob Anakpo, District Director of Education, who received the items thanked the assembly for the support and said the desks would be sent to schools that needed urgent attention in terms of furniture.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

