Motivational speaker Daniel Appiah to attempt the Guinness World Record for the longest speech marathon 

Accra, May 20, GNA – Mr Daniel Appiah, a Motivational speaker, has expressed his determination to break the Guinness World Record for the longest speech marathon, aiming to inspire others to pursue their dreams.

In the event scheduled from June 25th to June 30th, 2024, at the World Trade Center Conference Room in Accra, Mr Appiah is seeking to speak for 100 hours to break the existing 90-hour record held by a Nepalese.

The theme for his record attempt emphasised “positivity and possibility.”

The current record holder is Dr Ananta Ram KC from Nepal, who spoke continuously for 90 hours some four years ago, and it is a continuous speech except for breaks, which also need to be strictly adhered to.

He said, in his case, he would be delivering more motivational and inspirational content to inspire the audience, which aligned with his core mission as the Chief Encouragement Officer of Dream Focus International.

“I inspire and encourage people to live their dreams,” he said.

The speaker aimed to impact one million students positively across Ghana and Africa by leveraging his Guinness World Record attempt to inspire, impact and ignite the dreams and aspirations of one million youth and students.

He said this endeavour was not just about achieving a personal milestone but inspiring others to pursue their dreams and realize their full potential.

He said he chose the conference room to ensure his audience were comfortable, relaxed, and ready to be inspired.

“My attempt at the longest speech marathon is more than just a test of endurance. It is a symbol of the power of positivity and possibility,” he said.

He said through the record-breaking feat, he aimed to spread a message of hope and encouragement to the public, especially to the youth and students across the country and the African region.

He expressed the belief that every individual had unique talents and skills waiting to be unleashed and by fostering a mindset of positivity and possibility, “we can empower individuals to dream big and pursue their aspirations with unwavering determination.

The Speaker said with the right commitment, dedication, persistence, and hard work, every dream was within reach.

He said it was difficult to achieve the goal alone as the endeavour required more resources and logistics to reach out to the youth and students.

He called on corporate Ghana, philanthropists, foundations, private individuals, well-meaning Ghanaians locally and abroad, and friends to join him in supporting the noble agenda.

He said donations were solicited to raise one million cedis, with payment platforms and means to contribute to be shared including shortcodes for local networks, GoFundMe accounts, and bank accounts for Dream Focus would be provided.

“Together, we can make a difference in the lives of one million students in the short to medium term, providing them with the tools and inspiration they need to chase their dreams and make them a reality,” he added.

He expressed commitment to raising one million cedis to inspire and impact one million students positively.

“With your support, we can ignite a wave of change that will transform lives and communities for the better,” he said.

He called on stakeholders to come together to empower the current and next generation and unlock their potential.

