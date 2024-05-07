Update: Biometric Verification machines fail to function in Kadjebi 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/ R), May 07, GNA-The three Biometric Verification machines at the Kadjebi District Office of the Electoral Commission (EC) for the Limited Voter Registration exercise have failed to function as at 1050 hours when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) checked.

The machines were booting alright but could not pick signals to allow the system to operate.

Six eligible registrants who visited the Office to register for their Voter ID Cards returned home in frustration.

Officials at the Office were however tight-lipped about the exact problem, but the

GNA checks from other District Offices in the Region revealed the same challenges.

As at the time of the visit, Mr Justice Odame-Frempong, the District Electoral Officer, his deputy, Mr Christian Bokode, some Voter Registration Officials, two Party Agents each of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC as well as one Police Officer were present.

Present at the registration centre were Mr Emmanuel Klu, the Akan NDC Constituency Director of Election, Mr Isaac Abavon, Akan NDC Constituency Secretary, Mr Joseph Nana Oboako, Akan NPP Constituency Organiser, and Madam Kafui Kwadade-Cardigah, Akan NPP Constituency Treasurer.

The EC on Tuesday commenced a nationwide Limited Voter Registration exercise to give first time registrants and persons 18 and above the opportunity to get their names and biodata captured onto the voters register, with the exercise running till Monday, May 27.

The Kadjebi District has created polling stations in five hard-to-reach communities and one at its District Office, making a total of six.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

