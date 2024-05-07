EC Voters Registration: Technical hitches impede exercise at La Dade Kotopon 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, May 07, GNA—Technical challenges are hampering the National Voter’s Registration Exercise at the La Dade Kotopon Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

The EC officials said even though the exercise started at 0800 hours, no one has successfully completed the process yet due to the hitches.

As at 0915 hours when the GNA got to the venue, there was no Police presence and about 30 people were already seated waiting to go through the process.

Mr Abass Lomo, Deputy Youth Organiser for the National Democratic Congress, La Dade Kotopon Constituency, and an agent, said he was not worried because he knew the network would be restored soon for the exercise to proceed.

He urged Ghanaians and other stakeholders to remain patient and help to make the process a smooth one.

However, agents of the New Patriotic Party expressed worry over the delay and urged the EC to do its best to solve the issue.

Two siblings, Deborah Hammond and Derrick Hammond, 19 and 18 years respectively, said they had come to get themselves registered so that on December 7, they could elect a leader who had the interest of the youth at heart.

They urged the citizenry to come out in their numbers to partake in the exercise.

