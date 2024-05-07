Voter registration exercise delays in Tema due to technical problems  

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, May 7, GNA-The commencement of the nationwide limited voter registration exercise on Tuesday was delayed in the Tema Metropolitan Office of the Electoral Commission due to some technical issues.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) observed that at 10:20 hours, although the manual data capture of eligible voters was going smoothly, their biodata w not entered onto the biometric device due to some challenges with it.

Mr Manasseh Ofosuhene Asante, the Tema Metro EC Officer, gave the assurance that the capture of the data into the biometric device would take place immediately after the challenges were resolved.

Mr Asante said the registration centre was ready before 07:00 hours, adding that the party agents and people coming to register had been informed about the challenges.

He explained that because the challenge was not a network issue, the manual exercise would go on smoothly until the technical issue was resolved, noting that the challenge was not unique to Tema as other districts in the region were also experiencing similar challenges that the technical team was working on.

“I don’t know any single district that has registered because we’ve been speaking among ourselves, so, it’s a general problem, and we’re hoping it will be resolved soon.”

He urged those who qualified to register to come along with their Ghana card, which made the registration easier and faster, adding that guaranteeing delayed the process.

He appealed to Ghanaians to come out in their numbers to partake in the exercise.

Ms Elizabeth Adom, a potential voter, told the GNA that they were informed that the machines were faulty and were being worked on; therefore, she would wait a while to see if it would be resolved.

Mr Andy Andoh, another potential voter, mentioned that nothing would stop him from registering to get his voter card, adding that he would wait till the challenge was addressed.

The GNA sighted nine security personnel at the scene to ensure that the exercise goes on smoothly and without hindrance.

