 Stevie Wonder now Ghanaian  

By James Amoh Junior

Accra, May 13, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has conferred Ghanaian citizenship on the legendary American Musician and Songwriter, Steveland Morris, popularly known as Stevie Wonder at a ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra.

This marks a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to attract Diasporan Africans and recognise outstanding contributions to the African diaspora.

President Akufo-Addo praised Stevie Wonder for his extraordinary contributions to music and his unrelenting dedication to the African diaspora.

He said Stevie Wonder’s music had been a source of inspiration to generations of Ghanaians and Africans worldwide and that his new citizenship would help to strengthen the ties between Africa and its diaspora.

The Minister for the Interior, Mr Henry Quartey, in his remarks, commended the President for championing the Year of Return initiative, which had culminated in the registration of 252 individuals from Africa- American and Caribbean Diasporan Communities as Ghanaians.

Stevie Wonder, a long-time admirer of Ghana and its rich cultural heritage, expressed deep gratitude for the joy and honour bestowed upon him.

According to him, he had been drawn to Ghana’s vibrant culture and warm hospitality and was thrilled to now call himself a Ghanaian citizen.

The event marks a significant moment in Ghana’s efforts to engage with its diaspora counterparts and recognise their outstanding contributions to the African diaspora.

It is expected to inspire deeper collaboration and exchange between Ghana and the African diaspora, and cement Ghana’s position as a hub for African cultural and intellectual excellence.

