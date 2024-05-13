IDEG deploys observers to monitor voter registration   

Christopher Arko

Accra, May 13, GNA –The Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), a Governance Institution says it has mobilized and deployed volunteers as voter educators and observers for the limited voter registration exercise in all 16 regions of the country.

The aim, among others, is to educate Ghanaians, particularly eligible young people, about the process to ensure they participate effectively and support the work of the Electoral Commission (EC) and other stakeholders, such as the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

A statement issued by Prof Kwesi Jonah, Senior Research Fellow, Advocacy and Institutional Relations, IDEG, said the registration exercise was one of the major activities on the EC’s 2024 election schedule.

It stated that IDEG’s review of media reports on the exercise highlighted several issues, including equipment breakdowns and network failures, which caused voter registration delays in some parts of the country.

The statement cited limited violence between political parties and, in certain cases, with security agents, and the manipulation of some young voters to register unlawfully.

It also indicated that antagonistic interactions and unresolved disputes over voter registration had historically sown the roots of election-related violence. As a result, it is critical to prevent violence at all voter registration locations.

As a result, IDEG urged stakeholders and the public to ensure that youth (first-time voters) are not manipulated by politicians and acquaintances to engage in unlawful or violent acts.

The statement urged parents and guardians to inform their children and wards about the registration process and electoral violations.

It added that politicians and their associates should refrain from engaging minors and first-time voters in illegal registration, while the EC should continue to address the issues and concerns of political parties and the public objectively to maintain the integrity of the registration process.

The statement advised the media to uphold their role as impartial sources of information, devoid of fake news and disinformation that could undermine the entire exercise.



It said that a smooth and peaceful voter registration process was essential for credible elections.

GNA

