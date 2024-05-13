Krachi East: Former MCE to “go home” in November 2024   

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA

Dambai (O/R), May 13, GNA – The final funeral rites of former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Krachi East, Mr Patrick Charty Jilima, is scheduled for November, this year, at Pai-Katanga near Dambai.

Madam Jennifer Jilima, a family member, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

She said Mr Jilima who contested twice for parliamentary elections on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) before his appointment in 2017 as MCE, initiated a lot of development projects in the Municipality.

“He prioritised education and sponsored many children to pursue both basic and tertiary education,” she said.

The late former MCE passed away at WoraWora Government Hospital on Thursday, May 9, 2024, after a short illness.

The body has been kept at the morgue for preservation.

The late Jilima was survived by a wife and 10 children.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) contacted the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Krachi East, Mr Charles Gyamfi Boateng, he said a high-level government delegation would be represented during the burial service.

When the family called on him at Pai-Katanga to announce the burial arrangement, Mr Boateng expressed his sympathy to the bereaved family.

He described the late MCE as “a good man who dedicated his life to serve his people when he was in office.

“We really need him here, but as it is often said, God needs good people better than we do; let us therefore pray for his soul.”

