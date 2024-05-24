Regional Maritime University commits to improving forklift, mobile crane training experience

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, May 24, GNA – Dr Jethro Wilbert Brooks Jnr, Acting Vice Chancellor, Regional Maritime University (RMU), says the University is committed to continuously improving forklift and mobile crane training experience.

He said the institution was taking proactive steps to acquire its own machinery to be able to provide high-quality training at a more sustainable cost, benefitting both the trainees and the institution.

The Acting Vice Chancellor added that this, when done, would significantly reduce the costs currently incurred by hiring equipment.

Dr Brooks Jnr was speaking at the fourth graduation ceremony for stage one international forklift and mobile crane operators, under the theme: “Equipping the African Youth with employable skills, critical for sub-regional security and development.”

The ceremony, organised by the National Association of Heavy-duty Equipment Operators Ghana (NAHEOG), in partnership with the Regional Maritime University (RMU) was held in Accra.

Dr. Brooks Jnr called on the industry and member states of the university to support them in this mission, stating that, “by providing the necessary facilities and resources, you can help us ensure that our training programs remain at the forefront of industry standards.”

He additionally urged the industry to offer slots for industrial attachments to their trainees, adding that practical experience was invaluable, and that their support in this regard would greatly enhance the competence and readiness of the graduates.

Dr Brooks Jnr said since the inception of the training programme over a year ago, a combined 123 candidates had completed their training, with an additional 55 more skilled forklift and mobile crane operators joining the group.

He said the theme was both timely and significant such that in a world that was rapidly changing, the need for skilled professionals in every sector could not be overemphasised.

The Acting Vice Chancellor said by providing specialised training in mobile crane and forklift operations, the institution was not only enhancing individual career prospects but also contributing to the broader goals of regional development and security.

“Most especially, reducing the level of unemployment in our countries by providing the necessary employability skills needed for immediate employment,” he added.

He urged the graduates to exemplify the highest standards of professionalism and dedication in their various places of employment.

Mr. Dominic Kofi Eyiah, President of NAHEOG, said death, injuries, sexual violence, malnutrition, illness, and disability were some of the most threatening physical consequences of war, while post-traumatic stress, disorders, depression, anxiety were some of the emotional effects, not forgetting the loss of hope of a better tomorrow by victims of war.

He said in a world where economic disparities bred discontent and social unrest, where unemployment fueled despair and disillusionment, the importance of providing the youth with meaningful employment opportunities could not be overstated.

“By equipping them with the skills they need to succeed, we empower them to chart their own destinies, to build better futures for themselves and their communities,” he added.

He said as heavy-duty equipment operators, the graduates held in their hands not only the levers of machinery but also the keys to sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

The President of NAHEOG added that it was incumbent upon them to operate with diligence and care, to prioritise safety and efficiency, and to always uphold the highest standards of professionalism.

