Dormaa MCE eulogises late environmental analyst, advises staff on good health

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), May 24, GNA – Mr Drissa Ouattara, the Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive in the Bono Regional has eulogised the late Mr Dickson Kwadwo Akamandan, an Environmental Health Analyst in the municipality, who died last Tuesday after a short illness.

He was 37 years, and before his sudden demise, Mr Akamandan was to assume his new portfolio as the Dormaa West District Environmental Officer.

Mr Quattara described the death as a shock and entreated the staff of the Assembly to undertake regular medical check-ups and do physical exercises, to enhance their health status and general wellbeing.

He said without improved, quality health and fitness, the Assembly’s personnel could not contribute to the development of the Municipality and asked them to avoid unhealthy lifestyles as well.

Interacting with the Assembly staff at a meeting held at Dormaa-Ahenkro in connection with the death of Mr Akamanda, the Municipal Chief Executive advised them to be conscious of their diet, eating more fruits and drinking enough water to stay hydrated..

Mr Quattara advised that the demands and pressure at work, as well as from family and society, necessitated the need for all to be conscious of their health and wellbeing.

Mr David Nar-Ire Puobenyere, the Dormaa Municipal Coordinating Director said, “Let his death serve as a reminder and a lesson to all of us that we don’t own our individual lives, and if God decides to call you back home there’s nothing you can do,” he stated.

He described the death of Mr Akamanda as disturbing, saying although they mourned his passing away, it was important to celebrate his works, achievements, contribution and sacrifices too.

