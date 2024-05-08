Reduce the glitches to encourage more people to register—Prof Opoku-Agyeman

Accra, May 8, GNA – Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman, 2024 NDC Running Mate for former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the Electoral Commission to work on technical hitches to encourage more people to register.

She has also urged the Commission to commit themselves to the job to ensure that all the time lost during the glitches was recovered fruitfully.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday, Professor Opoku-Agyeman added “I visited some designated voter registration centres this morning after a chaotic start to the exercise yesterday.

“While I understand that machines do break down, I did not expect the breakdown to occur on such a large scale with consistent problems. I am also informed that some centres could not start yesterday as planned, while other locations registered just a handful due to challenges with the EC’s devices. I sincerely hope that the EC makes up for the lost time and pray that the glitches will be reduced, and we’ll have a smooth registration exercise”.

The Electoral Commission on Monday May 7, re-opened the electoral register to capture those who turned 18 years between the last registration and May this year.

It was also to give those who could not participate in the previous registration exercises the opportunity to do so.

However, there were initial nationwide reports of technical glitches with their machines.

Thankfully, the challenges were resolved and most of the centres were able to register applicants before the close of the first day.

