Limited Registration: Anloga NCCE urges Women, PWDs to register

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Anloga (V/R), May 08, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) offices at Anloga in the Volta Region, has charged women and Persons living with Disabilities (PWDs) who do not have voter identification cards to get involved in the ongoing registration exercise.

The Commission said the exercise was an important one that could enable Ghanaian citizens to perform their civic duties towards nation-building.

Togbi Hatsu III, the Anloga District NCCE Director, in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA), encouraged those individuals to visit a registration center to get registered.

He said nation-building starts with how one participated in civic duties, adding, “Voting during elections is one of the important ways to do that.

“As PWDs in society, your voices must be heard in governance, and voting in an election is a sure way towards that for us to realise a better Ghana,” he added.

Madam Woelikplim Afetorgbor, a Civic Educator with the Anloga NCCE, also called on women to embrace the opportunity.

“Women’s participation in nation-building is key and we are not supposed to be left out. So, no matter how busy any woman can be on their farms or at work, they must still find time to get involved in civic activities.”

She lamented that there were a great number of women who do not have voter ID cards and had since appealed to them to visit the designated registration centers in their various communities to get one.

The ongoing Limited Voter Registration Exercise has seen Anloga District mounting two centers on day one.

One is located at Anyanui and the other is at the main NCCE office.

Hard-to-reach areas such as Alakple, Agortoe, Adzato, Azanu, and Bleamazado would be run for two days each from Thursday, May 9 to May 18.

GNA

