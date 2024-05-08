EC Volta Director confirms initial hitches resolved  

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA

Ho, May 8, GNA-The technical glitches that challenged the smooth start of the limited registration exercise has been overcome, according to Electoral Commission (EC).

Mr Eric Dzakpasu, Volta Regional Director of EC disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that all the 18 District Offices had resumed registration, including 18 mobile teams and additional two centres stationed at University of Health and Allied Science and Ho Technical University in the region.

He said there were six permanent district offices to service inaccessible electoral areas.

He said some Districts had been categorised into three teams such as Ketu South, Ho, Hohoe, North Tongu and South Tongu to assist in the registration exercise.

He disclosed that Agotime Ziope and Akatsi South had two teams each.

The rest have a team each for the registration exercise for the 21-day activity.

Mr Michael Boadu, acting Director, Public Affairs of EC, earlier in a release disclosed that the initial challenges had been sorted and the systems across the country had begun running smoothly and urged registrants to patronise the exercise.

The limited Voter registration exercise commenced today Tuesday 07 May and would end on May 27 nationwide, to capture new applicants unto the electoral roll for the December elections.

GNA

