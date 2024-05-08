Rainstorm rips up Bornikorpe D/A Basic School structure roofing

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Bornikorpe (Ada), May 08, GNA – Pupils and staff of the Bornikope D/A Basic School in the Ada West District have been left with no classroom structure for teaching and learning after a rainstorm ripped up the roof of the school structure.

The Monday morning rainstorm also led to the collapse of a wooden structure being used by the Junior High Department of the school, as well as the ripping up the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) church auditorium in the same community.

Mr. Lawrence Katey Nunekpeku, the assembly member for the Bornikorpe electoral area, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the pupils and staff had to relocate to shelter nearby during the storm while others ran home.

Mr. Nunekpeku added that it also led to some flooding in the community, causing some residents to be displaced.

He said he was liaising with the appropriate authorities to ensure that the school was supported for teaching and learning to be normalised.

The GNA observed that even though the school population reported to school on Tuesday, a day after the rainstorm, no teaching or learning took place as the pupils were seen loitering around.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) visited the premises of the affected structures to evaluate the extent of damage.

Officials from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had also visited the area to assess the situation and provide assistance, as some of the company’s electrical cables and poles were also affected by the storm.

GNA

