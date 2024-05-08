Afadjato tourists call for resting shelter on Afadjato

By Ibrahim Bah Abdul-Rahman

Fodome, May 08, GNA – Some tourists have called on the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and relevant authorities to provide some shelter on Mount Afadja (Afadjato) to protect holiday makers from the rain and sun when on the tourism site.

Mount Afadjato is considered the tallest mountain in Ghana. It is one of the major tourist sites in the country, in the Hohoe District of the Volta Region.

A group of tourists, holidaying on the mount, had their joy cut short when the rains suddenly came, and they found no shelter or refuge.

They vented their frustration, and in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said there was a need for a resting space since it was difficult to get a place to seek refuge when it was raining up on the mountain.

They suggested that creating such a shelter would provide safety for tourists during the rainy season and generate revenue for the hiking site.

Mrs. Afia Amankwah, an internal tourist, said even though a lot could be done to boost the tourism potential around the site, it seems authorities were yet to see the need for a resting space during emergencies to encourage more tourists to visit the premises during the rainy season.

Mrs. Amankwah, sharing her experience, said immediately they climbed the peak of the mountain, it started raining, and because there was no shelter, they got drenched in the rain.

On why she visited the site, she said, “I wanted to connect with nature and embark on some internal tourism, as well as use the opportunity to see some of the national assets I have been learning about in the history books.”

Mr. Mansour Balde, a Guinean tourist, supported the call for a resting space on the mountain, saying it would give tourists a conducive environment to enjoy the beautiful view of the mountain.

Mr. Balde said: “We are from Guinea-Conakry, so it is a vacation to Ghana. We wanted to go away from the country, and we chose Ghana because of her rich history. We were choosing tourist sites on the map and ended up here. This is a nice place to take pictures and enjoy the beauty of nature, coupled with the feeling of the presence of God.

“We have not regretted choosing here.”

Mrs. Mary Dela, a resident at Fodome and a hotel manager at the Bamboo River Resort, emphasised the need for a shelter at the Afadja mountain, adding that “tourists’ visits to the Afadjato during vacations, festivities, and holidays are not encouraging during the rainy season due to the lack of shelter during emergencies.”

