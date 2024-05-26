Quaye defeats Dodoo in R 8 as Chorkor Fire also stops Lartey in R 3 to defend WBO Africa titles 

Accra, May 26, GNA – It was an ultimate night of knockouts at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday evening during the Swavy Blu and Bronx Promotions bill as Sheriff Quaye and Jacob Laryea defended their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa titles in grand fashion.

The Ultimate Boxing Show lived to its billing as all the boxers who climbed the ring put up great performances.

Sheriff Quaye aka “One Time” retained his WBO Africa Lightweight belt as he promised by punishing and stopping Michael Ofei Dodoo in the eighth round.

Now ranked number eight in the world, he hoped to keep pushing till he gets near the world title.

Jacob Tetteh Laryea now 12-0 also retained his WBO Africa Super Welterweight title when he knocked out Daniel Lartey in the third round.

“I am the Chorkor Fire, and I promise and deliver” he told the media after the fight.

WBO Africa Representative Samir Captan presented the belts and urged them to keep on training and challenge for the big titles.

Heavyweight boxer of the Bronx Gym, Awumey Nelson also won his second professional fight.

GNA

